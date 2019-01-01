QQQ
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Multiline Retail
Tuesday Morning Corp is a retail chain company. It specializes in both domestic and international closeouts of medium to high-end name brand gifts, luxury home textiles, home furnishings, housewares and seasonal decor.

Earnings

Q3 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-23
REV
Q2 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.020
REV251.382M

Tuesday Morning Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Tuesday Morning (TUEM) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Tuesday Morning (NASDAQ: TUEM) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Tuesday Morning's (TUEM) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Tuesday Morning (TUEM) stock?

A

The latest price target for Tuesday Morning (NASDAQ: TUEM) was reported by BWS Financial on January 27, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 6.00 expecting TUEM to rise to within 12 months (a possible 313.79% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Tuesday Morning (TUEM)?

A

The stock price for Tuesday Morning (NASDAQ: TUEM) is $1.45 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Tuesday Morning (TUEM) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Tuesday Morning.

Q

When is Tuesday Morning (NASDAQ:TUEM) reporting earnings?

A

Tuesday Morning’s $Q3 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 23, 2022.

Q

Is Tuesday Morning (TUEM) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Tuesday Morning.

Q

What sector and industry does Tuesday Morning (TUEM) operate in?

A

Tuesday Morning is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Multiline Retail industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.