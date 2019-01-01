ñol

Tempo Automation Holdings
(NASDAQ:TMPO)
$0.84
-0.0584[-6.50%]
At close: Dec 22
$0.884
0.0440[5.24%]
After Hours: 7:16PM EDT
Day Range0.818 - 0.96652 Wk Range0.898 - 15.150Open / Close0.950 / 0.840Float / Outstanding- / 26.374M
Vol / Avg.162.959K / 162.462KMkt Cap22.154MP/E-50d Avg. Price3.330
Div / Yield (Forward)- / -%Payout Ratio-Total Float-EPS-1.820

Tempo Automation Holdings Inc is a software-accelerated electronics manufacturer, transforming the way top companies innovate and bring new products to market. Tempo's unique automated manufacturing platform optimizes the complex process of printed circuit board manufacturing to deliver unmatched quality, speed and agility. The platform's all-digital process automation, data-driven intelligence, and connected smart factory create a distinctive competitive advantage for customers to deliver tomorrow's products today.
Earnings

Q4 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2023-02-25
REV
Q3 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-7.590
REV2.393M

Analyst Ratings

How do I buy Tempo Automation Holdings (TMPO) stock?

You can purchase shares of Tempo Automation Holdings (NASDAQ: TMPO) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Who are Tempo Automation Holdings's (TMPO) competitors?

There are no as such competitors for Tempo Automation Holdings.

What is the target price for Tempo Automation Holdings (TMPO) stock?

The latest price target for Tempo Automation Holdings (NASDAQ: TMPO) was reported by Roth Capital on Monday, December 19, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 5.00 expecting TMPO to rise to within 12 months (a possible 495.24% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Current Stock Price for Tempo Automation Holdings (TMPO)?

The stock price for Tempo Automation Holdings (NASDAQ: TMPO) is $0.84 last updated December 22, 2022, 8:58 PM UTC.

Does Tempo Automation Holdings (TMPO) pay a dividend?

There are no upcoming dividends for Tempo Automation Holdings.

When is Tempo Automation Holdings (NASDAQ:TMPO) reporting earnings?

Tempo Automation Holdings’s Q4 earnings are confirmed for Saturday, February 25, 2023.

Is Tempo Automation Holdings (TMPO) going to split?

There is no upcoming split for Tempo Automation Holdings.

What sector and industry does Tempo Automation Holdings (TMPO) operate in?

Tempo Automation Holdings is in the Technology sector and Electronic Components industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.