|Day Range0.818 - 0.966
|52 Wk Range0.898 - 15.150
|Open / Close0.950 / 0.840
|Float / Outstanding- / 26.374M
|Vol / Avg.162.959K / 162.462K
|Mkt Cap22.154M
|P/E-
|50d Avg. Price3.330
|Div / Yield (Forward)- / -%
|Payout Ratio-
|Total Float-
|EPS-1.820
Tempo Automation Holdings Stock (NASDAQ: TMPO) stock price, news, charts, stock research, profile.
|Day Range0.818 - 0.966
|52 Wk Range0.898 - 15.150
|Open / Close0.950 / 0.840
|Float / Outstanding- / 26.374M
|Vol / Avg.162.959K / 162.462K
|Mkt Cap22.154M
|P/E-
|50d Avg. Price3.330
|Div / Yield (Forward)- / -%
|Payout Ratio-
|Total Float-
|EPS-1.820
|Q4 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2023-02-25
|REV
|Q3 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|-7.590
|REV
|2.393M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Tempo Automation Holdings (NASDAQ: TMPO) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Tempo Automation Holdings.
The latest price target for Tempo Automation Holdings (NASDAQ: TMPO) was reported by Roth Capital on Monday, December 19, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 5.00 expecting TMPO to rise to within 12 months (a possible 495.24% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Tempo Automation Holdings (NASDAQ: TMPO) is $0.84 last updated December 22, 2022, 8:58 PM UTC.
There are no upcoming dividends for Tempo Automation Holdings.
Tempo Automation Holdings’s Q4 earnings are confirmed for Saturday, February 25, 2023.
There is no upcoming split for Tempo Automation Holdings.
Tempo Automation Holdings is in the Technology sector and Electronic Components industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.