Talend SA is engaged in providing open source software. Its software platform, Data Fabric, integrates data and applications in real time across modern big data and cloud environments as well as traditional systems. The company provides various products and solutions such as cloud data lakes, google cloud platform, cloud for a snowflake, AWS Cloud, data integration, API and application integration, and others. It provides a solution to industries; ecosystems; technologies and business initiatives. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from the Americas and also has a presence in EMEA and the Asia Pacific.