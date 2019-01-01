QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/345.3K
Div / Yield
0.22/1.47%
52 Wk
5.49 - 15.84
Mkt Cap
4.1B
Payout Ratio
9.64
Open
-
P/E
6.58
EPS
0.93
Shares
272.4M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Dec 6, 2021, 6:12AM
Benzinga - Nov 1, 2021, 8:38AM
Benzinga - Oct 22, 2021, 7:05AM
Benzinga - Oct 13, 2021, 7:20AM
Tricon Residential Inc is a rental housing company catering to the middle-market demographic throughout the United States and Canada. The company owns and manages approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units through an integrated, technology-enabled operating platform.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-13
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-02
REV

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Tricon Residential Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Tricon Residential (TCN) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Tricon Residential (NYSE: TCN) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Tricon Residential's (TCN) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Tricon Residential.

Q

What is the target price for Tricon Residential (TCN) stock?

A

The latest price target for Tricon Residential (NYSE: TCN) was reported by Goldman Sachs on December 6, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 16.50 expecting TCN to rise to within 12 months (a possible 8.98% upside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Tricon Residential (TCN)?

A

The stock price for Tricon Residential (NYSE: TCN) is $15.14 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:53 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Tricon Residential (TCN) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Tricon Residential.

Q

When is Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN) reporting earnings?

A

Tricon Residential’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 13, 2022.

Q

Is Tricon Residential (TCN) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Tricon Residential.

Q

What sector and industry does Tricon Residential (TCN) operate in?

A

Tricon Residential is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.