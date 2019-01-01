|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-13
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-02
|REV
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Tricon Residential (NYSE: TCN) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Tricon Residential.
The latest price target for Tricon Residential (NYSE: TCN) was reported by Goldman Sachs on December 6, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 16.50 expecting TCN to rise to within 12 months (a possible 8.98% upside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Tricon Residential (NYSE: TCN) is $15.14 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:53 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Tricon Residential.
Tricon Residential’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 13, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Tricon Residential.
Tricon Residential is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.