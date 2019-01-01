QQQ
Sector: Financials. Industry: Banks
The Community Financial Corp is a bank holding company for Community Bank of the Chesapeake (The bank). The company is engaged in providing financial services to individuals and businesses through its offices in Southern Maryland and Fredericksburg, Virginia. The company offers deposits like demand, savings, and time. Also, it offers lending products like commercial and residential mortgage loans, commercial loans, construction and land development loans, home equity, and second mortgages and commercial equipment loans.

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-22
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS1.0601.180 0.1200
REV16.400M19.171M2.771M

Community Financial Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Community Financial (TCFC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Community Financial (NASDAQ: TCFC) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Community Financial's (TCFC) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Community Financial (TCFC) stock?

A

The latest price target for Community Financial (NASDAQ: TCFC) was reported by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods on October 28, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting TCFC to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Community Financial (TCFC)?

A

The stock price for Community Financial (NASDAQ: TCFC) is $40.45 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Community Financial (TCFC) pay a dividend?

A

The next Community Financial (TCFC) dividend date is projected to be 2022-04-11.

Q

When is Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC) reporting earnings?

A

Community Financial’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 22, 2022.

Q

Is Community Financial (TCFC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Community Financial.

Q

What sector and industry does Community Financial (TCFC) operate in?

A

Community Financial is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.