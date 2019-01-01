QQQ
Sector: Financials.Industry: Banks
Triumph Bancorp Inc is a Texas-based financial holding company offering traditional banking industry and provides asset management services. The company operating segments include Banking, Factoring, and Corporate. Triumph generates the majority of its revenues from the Banking segments. The company through its subsidiaries operates in the banking industry and provides financial lending to commercial, commercial real estate, factoring, agriculture, and construction and development industry. It also provides investment management services to its institutional clients and deals with the management of collateralized loan obligations.

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-20
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS1.0401.020 -0.0200
REV110.710M118.316M7.606M

Triumph Bancorp Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Triumph Bancorp (TBK) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ: TBK) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Triumph Bancorp's (TBK) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Triumph Bancorp (TBK) stock?

A

The latest price target for Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ: TBK) was reported by B. Riley Securities on January 24, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 152.00 expecting TBK to rise to within 12 months (a possible 62.06% upside). 10 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Triumph Bancorp (TBK)?

A

The stock price for Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ: TBK) is $93.79 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Triumph Bancorp (TBK) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Triumph Bancorp.

Q

When is Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) reporting earnings?

A

Triumph Bancorp’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 20, 2022.

Q

Is Triumph Bancorp (TBK) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Triumph Bancorp.

Q

What sector and industry does Triumph Bancorp (TBK) operate in?

A

Triumph Bancorp is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.