Triumph Bancorp Inc is a Texas-based financial holding company offering traditional banking industry and provides asset management services. The company operating segments include Banking, Factoring, and Corporate. Triumph generates the majority of its revenues from the Banking segments. The company through its subsidiaries operates in the banking industry and provides financial lending to commercial, commercial real estate, factoring, agriculture, and construction and development industry. It also provides investment management services to its institutional clients and deals with the management of collateralized loan obligations.