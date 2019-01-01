|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-20
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|1.040
|1.020
|-0.0200
|REV
|110.710M
|118.316M
|7.606M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ: TBK) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Triumph Bancorp’s space includes: First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME), Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR), FB Financial (NYSE:FBK), Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) and International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC).
The latest price target for Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ: TBK) was reported by B. Riley Securities on January 24, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 152.00 expecting TBK to rise to within 12 months (a possible 62.06% upside). 10 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ: TBK) is $93.79 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Triumph Bancorp.
Triumph Bancorp’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 20, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Triumph Bancorp.
Triumph Bancorp is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.