QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.1K
Div / Yield
23.93/4.05%
52 Wk
503 - 621.95
Mkt Cap
30.6B
Payout Ratio
62.2
Open
-
P/E
15.4
EPS
5.74
Shares
51.8M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Dec 7, 2021, 9:41PM
Benzinga - Jun 28, 2021, 8:23AM
Swisscom AG is the incumbent telephone operator in Switzerland. It dominates both the broadband and wireless market segments, with a 58% wireless postpaid share and 53% fixed broadband share, a level that dwarfs other developed countries' incumbent operators. Swisscom has also 37% market share in pay television. The firm owns Fastweb, an alternative telecom operator in Italy, offering fixed-line telephone, broadband, and wireless services. It holds a 16% market share in fixed broadband and 2% mobile market share.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Swisscom Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Swisscom (SWZCF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Swisscom (OTCPK: SWZCF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Swisscom's (SWZCF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Swisscom.

Q

What is the target price for Swisscom (SWZCF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Swisscom

Q

Current Stock Price for Swisscom (SWZCF)?

A

The stock price for Swisscom (OTCPK: SWZCF) is $590.99 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:26:56 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Swisscom (SWZCF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Swisscom.

Q

When is Swisscom (OTCPK:SWZCF) reporting earnings?

A

Swisscom does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Swisscom (SWZCF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Swisscom.

Q

What sector and industry does Swisscom (SWZCF) operate in?

A

Swisscom is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.