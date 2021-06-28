Amazon Plans First Robotics Fulfillment Center In Alberta By 2022
- Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) announced plans to launch its first Amazon robotics fulfillment center in Parkland County, Alberta.
- It aims to create over 1,000 full- and part-time jobs starting at $16 an hour with comprehensive benefits and opportunities to work alongside Amazon Robotics under the arrangement.
- The new robotics fulfillment center, set to launch in 2022, is over 600,000 square feet and will be used to pick, pack and ship small items to customers like books, electronics, and toys.
- Separately, Swiss telecom company Swisscom AG (OTC: SWZCF) chose Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS) as its preferred public cloud provider for its enterprise IT.
- Swisscom will migrate to AWS a wide range of core applications that power its enterprise resource planning, operational support system (OSS), business support system (BSS), analytics, contact center, and communications provisioning workloads.
- Swisscom will also leverage AWS's proven infrastructure and breadth and depth of services to explore how to build a reliable, scalable, secure, and cost-effective 5G Core in the cloud.
- Price action: AMZN shares traded higher by 0.43% at 3,416 in the premarket session on the last check Monday.
