 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Amazon Plans First Robotics Fulfillment Center In Alberta By 2022
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 28, 2021 8:23am   Comments
Share:
Amazon Plans First Robotics Fulfillment Center In Alberta By 2022
  • Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZNannounced plans to launch its first Amazon robotics fulfillment center in Parkland County, Alberta.
  • It aims to create over 1,000 full- and part-time jobs starting at $16 an hour with comprehensive benefits and opportunities to work alongside Amazon Robotics under the arrangement.
  • The new robotics fulfillment center, set to launch in 2022, is over 600,000 square feet and will be used to pick, pack and ship small items to customers like books, electronics, and toys.
  • Separately, Swiss telecom company Swisscom AG (OTC: SWZCFchose Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS) as its preferred public cloud provider for its enterprise IT.
  • Swisscom will migrate to AWS a wide range of core applications that power its enterprise resource planning, operational support system (OSS), business support system (BSS), analytics, contact center, and communications provisioning workloads.
  • Swisscom will also leverage AWS's proven infrastructure and breadth and depth of services to explore how to build a reliable, scalable, secure, and cost-effective 5G Core in the cloud.
  • Price action: AMZN shares traded higher by 0.43% at 3,416 in the premarket session on the last check Monday.

 

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AMZN)

Apple Faces Moment Of Truth With Video Streaming Service As Elongated Free Trials End
Internet Computer, Safemoon, Shiba Inu — Altcoins Seeing High Social Media Interest Today
This Casino Company Has A Better 5-Year Return Than Alibaba, Amazon, Disney And Ford
Amazon Ramps Up Renewable Energy Investments
Virgin Galactic Could Push For Sir Richard Branson To Join Crewed Flight: Analyst
Amazon Scoops Wickr Chat App Used By Government Agencies
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Tech Media

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com