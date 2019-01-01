QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Machinery
Stanley Black & Decker Inc is a manufacturer of hand and power tools. The company operates three business segments: tools and storage, security, and industrial. Tools and storage, the largest segment by revenue, sells hand tools and power tools to professional end-users, distributors, retail consumers, and industrial customers. Security installs electronic security systems and provides electronic security services including alarm monitoring and video surveillance. Industrial sells engineered fastening products such as stud-welding systems, blind inserts and tools, and engineered plastic and mechanical fasteners. The largest end market is the United States of America.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-27
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS2.140
REV4.068B

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Stanley Black & Decker Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Stanley Black & Decker (SWT) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE: SWT) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Stanley Black & Decker's (SWT) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Stanley Black & Decker (SWT) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Stanley Black & Decker

Q

Current Stock Price for Stanley Black & Decker (SWT)?

A

The stock price for Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE: SWT) is $93.75 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:58:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Stanley Black & Decker (SWT) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Stanley Black & Decker.

Q

When is Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWT) reporting earnings?

A

Stanley Black & Decker’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 27, 2022.

Q

Is Stanley Black & Decker (SWT) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Stanley Black & Decker.

Q

What sector and industry does Stanley Black & Decker (SWT) operate in?

A

Stanley Black & Decker is in the Industrials sector and Machinery industry. They are listed on the NYSE.