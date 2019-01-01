|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-27
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|2.140
|REV
|4.068B
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE: SWT) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Stanley Black & Decker’s space includes: Lincoln Electric Holdings (NASDAQ:LECO), Snap-on (NYSE:SNA), ITT (NYSE:ITT), Fortive (NYSE:FTV) and Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW).
There is no analysis for Stanley Black & Decker
The stock price for Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE: SWT) is $93.75 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:58:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Stanley Black & Decker.
Stanley Black & Decker’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 27, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Stanley Black & Decker.
Stanley Black & Decker is in the Industrials sector and Machinery industry. They are listed on the NYSE.