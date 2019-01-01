QQQ
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: IT Services
ServiceSource International Inc is a provider of customer and revenue lifecycle management solutions. The firm operates in a single segment which is focused on service offerings that integrate data, processes and cloud technologies. The company generates revenue through a pay-for-performance model, where clients pay a commission based on renewal sales generated. A majority of the firm's revenue is generated in North America and Latin America, and the rest from Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-27
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.050
REV45.790M55.796M10.006M

ServiceSource Intl Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy ServiceSource Intl (SREV) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of ServiceSource Intl (NASDAQ: SREV) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are ServiceSource Intl's (SREV) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for ServiceSource Intl (SREV) stock?

A

The latest price target for ServiceSource Intl (NASDAQ: SREV) was reported by B. Riley Securities on May 11, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for 1.75 expecting SREV to rise to within 12 months (a possible 38.89% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for ServiceSource Intl (SREV)?

A

The stock price for ServiceSource Intl (NASDAQ: SREV) is $1.26 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does ServiceSource Intl (SREV) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for ServiceSource Intl.

Q

When is ServiceSource Intl (NASDAQ:SREV) reporting earnings?

A

ServiceSource Intl’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 27, 2022.

Q

Is ServiceSource Intl (SREV) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for ServiceSource Intl.

Q

What sector and industry does ServiceSource Intl (SREV) operate in?

A

ServiceSource Intl is in the Information Technology sector and IT Services industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.