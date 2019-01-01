QQQ
Benzinga - Nov 9, 2021, 7:52PM

Analyst Ratings

The Short De-SPAC ETF Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy The Short De-SPAC ETF (SOGU) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of The Short De-SPAC ETF (NASDAQ: SOGU) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are The Short De-SPAC ETF's (SOGU) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for The Short De-SPAC ETF.

Q

What is the target price for The Short De-SPAC ETF (SOGU) stock?

A

There is no analysis for The Short De-SPAC ETF

Q

Current Stock Price for The Short De-SPAC ETF (SOGU)?

A

The stock price for The Short De-SPAC ETF (NASDAQ: SOGU) is $38.66 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does The Short De-SPAC ETF (SOGU) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for The Short De-SPAC ETF.

Q

When is The Short De-SPAC ETF (NASDAQ:SOGU) reporting earnings?

A

The Short De-SPAC ETF does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is The Short De-SPAC ETF (SOGU) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for The Short De-SPAC ETF.

Q

What sector and industry does The Short De-SPAC ETF (SOGU) operate in?

A

The Short De-SPAC ETF is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.