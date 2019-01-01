QQQ
Summit Industrial Income REIT is a Canada-based mutual fund trust. The Trust is involved in the commercial leasing of real estate property with property locations in Ontario, Western Canada, Quebec and Atlantic Canada. The company is focused on the light industrial sector of the Canadian real estate industry.

Summit REIT Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Summit REIT (SMMCF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Summit REIT (OTC: SMMCF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Summit REIT's (SMMCF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Summit REIT.

Q

What is the target price for Summit REIT (SMMCF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Summit REIT

Q

Current Stock Price for Summit REIT (SMMCF)?

A

The stock price for Summit REIT (OTC: SMMCF) is $17.45 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 19:41:12 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Summit REIT (SMMCF) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.03 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on November 15, 2018 to stockholders of record on October 30, 2018.

Q

When is Summit REIT (OTC:SMMCF) reporting earnings?

A

Summit REIT does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Summit REIT (SMMCF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Summit REIT.

Q

What sector and industry does Summit REIT (SMMCF) operate in?

A

Summit REIT is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTC.