QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
53.1K/6.9K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.85 - 1.9
Mkt Cap
90.9M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.05
Shares
90M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Spark Power Group Inc provides electrical power services and solutions to North American industrial, commercial, institutional, renewable, and agricultural customers, as well as utility markets including municipalities, universities, schools, and hospitals. Its segments are Technical Services, Renewables, Sustainability Solutions and Corporate. Prime revenue is earned from the Technical services segment which includes the New Electric, Spark High Voltage, Orbis, Lizco and 3-Phase CGUs. It has a business presence in the US and Canada.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Spark Power Group Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Spark Power Group (SKPGF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Spark Power Group (OTCPK: SKPGF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Spark Power Group's (SKPGF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Spark Power Group.

Q

What is the target price for Spark Power Group (SKPGF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Spark Power Group

Q

Current Stock Price for Spark Power Group (SKPGF)?

A

The stock price for Spark Power Group (OTCPK: SKPGF) is $1.01 last updated Tue Feb 15 2022 20:41:14 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Spark Power Group (SKPGF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Spark Power Group.

Q

When is Spark Power Group (OTCPK:SKPGF) reporting earnings?

A

Spark Power Group does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Spark Power Group (SKPGF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Spark Power Group.

Q

What sector and industry does Spark Power Group (SKPGF) operate in?

A

Spark Power Group is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.