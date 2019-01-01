Spark Power Group Inc provides electrical power services and solutions to North American industrial, commercial, institutional, renewable, and agricultural customers, as well as utility markets including municipalities, universities, schools, and hospitals. Its segments are Technical Services, Renewables, Sustainability Solutions and Corporate. Prime revenue is earned from the Technical services segment which includes the New Electric, Spark High Voltage, Orbis, Lizco and 3-Phase CGUs. It has a business presence in the US and Canada.