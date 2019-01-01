QQQ
Shaw Communications is a Canadian cable company that is one of the biggest providers of Internet, television, and landline telephone services in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, and northern Ontario. In fiscal 2021, more than 75% of Shaw's total revenue resulted from this wireline business. Shaw is also now a national wireless service provider after acquiring Wind Mobile in 2016. Shaw has upgraded its wireless network, undertaken an aggressive pricing strategy, and significantly enhanced its spectrum holdings. As a smaller carrier, Shaw has favored bidding status in spectrum auctions, giving it a further boost in enhancing its wireless network. At the 2019 auction, Shaw added significant amounts of 600 MHz spectrum to the 700 MHz spectrum it is currently deploying.

Shaw Communications Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Shaw Communications (SJR) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Shaw Communications (NYSE: SJR) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Shaw Communications's (SJR) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Shaw Communications.

Q

What is the target price for Shaw Communications (SJR) stock?

A

The latest price target for Shaw Communications (NYSE: SJR) was reported by RBC Capital on March 16, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 40.50 expecting SJR to rise to within 12 months (a possible 38.70% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Shaw Communications (SJR)?

A

The stock price for Shaw Communications (NYSE: SJR) is $29.2 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:32 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Shaw Communications (SJR) pay a dividend?

A

The next Shaw Communications (SJR) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-14.

Q

When is Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) reporting earnings?

A

Shaw Communications’s $Q2 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 13, 2022.

Q

Is Shaw Communications (SJR) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Shaw Communications.

Q

What sector and industry does Shaw Communications (SJR) operate in?

A

Shaw Communications is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.