Range
19.75 - 20.5
Vol / Avg.
24.5K/15.4K
Div / Yield
2.6/12.83%
52 Wk
20.02 - 20.82
Mkt Cap
405.5M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
20.45
P/E
21.78
EPS
0.36
Shares
19.8M
Outstanding
Ciner Resources LP is engaged in the production and sales of natural soda ash from its facility located in Green River, Wyoming. The company is a member of American Natural Soda Ash Corporation(ANSAC ), which manages soda ash supply chains. Geographically, the company segments are divided into two that are Domestic segment and International segment which includes ANSAC and CIDT(Ciner Ic ve Dis Ticaret Anonim Sirketi).

Sisecam Resources Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Sisecam Resources (SIRE) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Sisecam Resources (NYSE: SIRE) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Sisecam Resources's (SIRE) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Sisecam Resources.

Q

What is the target price for Sisecam Resources (SIRE) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Sisecam Resources

Q

Current Stock Price for Sisecam Resources (SIRE)?

A

The stock price for Sisecam Resources (NYSE: SIRE) is $20.5 last updated Today at 8:17:37 PM.

Q

Does Sisecam Resources (SIRE) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Sisecam Resources.

Q

When is Sisecam Resources (NYSE:SIRE) reporting earnings?

A

Sisecam Resources does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Sisecam Resources (SIRE) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Sisecam Resources.

Q

What sector and industry does Sisecam Resources (SIRE) operate in?

A

Sisecam Resources is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.