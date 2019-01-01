(SIC), Quotes and News Summary

ñol

Select Interior Concepts Inc is a diversified product and service company who acts as an installer and distributor of interior building products in residential interior design services. Through Residential Design Services segment it earns the majority of the revenue and serves national and regional homebuilders by providing an integrated, outsourced solution for the design, consultation, sourcing, distribution and installation needs of their homebuyer customers. While its Architectural Surfaces Group segment imports and distributes natural and engineered stone slabs, as well as tile, through its warehouse locations across the United States. Its slabs include marble, granite, and quartz, for use as a distinctive kitchen and bathroom countertops.
Earnings

Q2 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-08-08
REV
Q2 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.1400.170 0.0300
REV58.800M67.186M8.386M

Analyst Ratings

