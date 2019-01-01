QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/1.6K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
3.6 - 3.9
Mkt Cap
547.3M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
Shares
140.3M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Saga PLC is a diversified insurance company that also offers lifestyle products and services. The company operates in two main segments: insurance and travel. The company generates the vast majority of its revenue from the insurance segment, specifically through premiums and credit income. This segment offers retail motor broking, retail home broking, and underwriting products and services. The travel segment provides group tours, holiday packages, and cruises. Saga's customers are people aged 50 and older, and all revenue comes from the United Kingdom.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Saga Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Saga (SGPLF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Saga (OTCGM: SGPLF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Saga's (SGPLF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Saga.

Q

What is the target price for Saga (SGPLF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Saga

Q

Current Stock Price for Saga (SGPLF)?

A

The stock price for Saga (OTCGM: SGPLF) is $3.9 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 18:59:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Saga (SGPLF) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $1.31 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on November 23, 2018 to stockholders of record on October 18, 2018.

Q

When is Saga (OTCGM:SGPLF) reporting earnings?

A

Saga does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Saga (SGPLF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Saga.

Q

What sector and industry does Saga (SGPLF) operate in?

A

Saga is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCGM.