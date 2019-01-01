Saga PLC is a diversified insurance company that also offers lifestyle products and services. The company operates in two main segments: insurance and travel. The company generates the vast majority of its revenue from the insurance segment, specifically through premiums and credit income. This segment offers retail motor broking, retail home broking, and underwriting products and services. The travel segment provides group tours, holiday packages, and cruises. Saga's customers are people aged 50 and older, and all revenue comes from the United Kingdom.