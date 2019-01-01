SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 4
EPS
$-3.840
Quarterly Revenue
$129.7M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$129.7M
Earnings History
SilverBow Resources Questions & Answers
When is SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) reporting earnings?
SilverBow Resources (SBOW) is scheduled to report earnings on August 3, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 4, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW)?
The Actual EPS was $1.41, which beat the estimate of $0.00.
What were SilverBow Resources’s (NYSE:SBOW) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $45.8M, which beat the estimate of $0K.
