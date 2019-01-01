QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
0.42 - 0.6
Vol / Avg.
0.5K/11.8K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.35 - 4.07
Mkt Cap
5.3M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.42
P/E
-
EPS
0.29
Shares
8.9M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Internet & Direct Marketing Retail
RDE Inc is an operating digital marketing site for restaurants. It is a dining deals site that offers deals on restaurants nationwide.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

RDE Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy RDE (RSTN) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of RDE (OTCQB: RSTN) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are RDE's (RSTN) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for RDE.

Q

What is the target price for RDE (RSTN) stock?

A

There is no analysis for RDE

Q

Current Stock Price for RDE (RSTN)?

A

The stock price for RDE (OTCQB: RSTN) is $0.5999 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 19:59:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does RDE (RSTN) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for RDE.

Q

When is RDE (OTCQB:RSTN) reporting earnings?

A

RDE does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is RDE (RSTN) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for RDE.

Q

What sector and industry does RDE (RSTN) operate in?

A

RDE is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Internet & Direct Marketing Retail industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.