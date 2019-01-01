|Q4 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-20
|REV
|Q3 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.570
|0.700
|0.1300
|REV
|257.020M
|266.953M
|9.933M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of RBC Bearings (NASDAQ: ROLL) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in RBC Bearings’s space includes: Lincoln Electric Holdings (NASDAQ:LECO), Snap-on (NYSE:SNA), ITT (NYSE:ITT), Fortive (NYSE:FTV) and Flowserve (NYSE:FLS).
The latest price target for RBC Bearings (NASDAQ: ROLL) was reported by Goldman Sachs on December 20, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 217.00 expecting ROLL to rise to within 12 months (a possible 17.07% upside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for RBC Bearings (NASDAQ: ROLL) is $185.36 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $2.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on June 13, 2014 to stockholders of record on May 28, 2014.
RBC Bearings’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 20, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for RBC Bearings.
RBC Bearings is in the Industrials sector and Machinery industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.