RBC Bearings Inc is a manufacturer and marketer of precision bearings and products used in aircraft and mechanical systems. The offering includes plain bearings, roller bearings, ball bearings, and engineered products. The products reduce wear in moving parts, facilitate proper power transmission, reduce damage and energy loss, and control pressure and flow. The primary customers for RBC Bearings are industrial markets and aerospace markets such as construction and mining, oil and natural resource extraction, heavy truck, marine, rail and train, packaging, commercial, private and military aircraft engines, and guided weaponry. The end market is the United States of America.