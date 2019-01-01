QQQ
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Machinery
RBC Bearings Inc is a manufacturer and marketer of precision bearings and products used in aircraft and mechanical systems. The offering includes plain bearings, roller bearings, ball bearings, and engineered products. The products reduce wear in moving parts, facilitate proper power transmission, reduce damage and energy loss, and control pressure and flow. The primary customers for RBC Bearings are industrial markets and aerospace markets such as construction and mining, oil and natural resource extraction, heavy truck, marine, rail and train, packaging, commercial, private and military aircraft engines, and guided weaponry. The end market is the United States of America.

Q4 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-20
REV
Q3 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.5700.700 0.1300
REV257.020M266.953M9.933M

RBC Bearings Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy RBC Bearings (ROLL) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of RBC Bearings (NASDAQ: ROLL) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are RBC Bearings's (ROLL) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for RBC Bearings (ROLL) stock?

A

The latest price target for RBC Bearings (NASDAQ: ROLL) was reported by Goldman Sachs on December 20, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 217.00 expecting ROLL to rise to within 12 months (a possible 17.07% upside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for RBC Bearings (ROLL)?

A

The stock price for RBC Bearings (NASDAQ: ROLL) is $185.36 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does RBC Bearings (ROLL) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $2.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on June 13, 2014 to stockholders of record on May 28, 2014.

Q

When is RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) reporting earnings?

A

RBC Bearings’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 20, 2022.

Q

Is RBC Bearings (ROLL) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for RBC Bearings.

Q

What sector and industry does RBC Bearings (ROLL) operate in?

A

RBC Bearings is in the Industrials sector and Machinery industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.