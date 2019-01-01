Ra Medical Systems Inc is a commercial-stage medical device company leveraging its laser-based platform for use in the treatment of vascular and dermatological immune-mediated inflammatory diseases. Its products restore blood-flow in arteries and clearing chronic skin conditions. The firm's products include DABRA and Pharos. DABRA System is used as a tool in the treatment of peripheral artery disease, or PAD, a form of peripheral vascular disease, which commonly occurs in the legs. Pharos is designed for use in the treatment of inflammatory skin conditions and as a tool in the treatment of psoriasis, vitiligo, atopic dermatitis, and leukoderma. It operates in two segments, the Vascular segment and the Dermatology segment, of which key revenue is derived from the Dermatology segment.