QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
0.3 - 0.36
Vol / Avg.
3.8M/1.8M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.33 - 9.82
Mkt Cap
9.2M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.33
P/E
-
EPS
-0.67
Shares
26.3M
Outstanding
Benzinga - 6 days ago
Benzinga - Feb 10, 2022, 6:51AM
Benzinga - Feb 4, 2022, 11:32AM
Benzinga - Feb 4, 2022, 10:55AM
Benzinga - Feb 4, 2022, 8:31AM
Benzinga - Jan 20, 2022, 6:52AM
Benzinga - Nov 24, 2021, 2:44PM
Benzinga - Nov 15, 2021, 5:31PM
Benzinga - Oct 21, 2021, 6:17AM
Benzinga - Sep 21, 2021, 1:23PM
Benzinga - Aug 17, 2021, 5:16AM
Benzinga - Aug 16, 2021, 4:12PM
Benzinga - Aug 16, 2021, 4:06PM
Benzinga - Aug 16, 2021, 4:06PM
load more
Ra Medical Systems Inc is a commercial-stage medical device company leveraging its laser-based platform for use in the treatment of vascular and dermatological immune-mediated inflammatory diseases. Its products restore blood-flow in arteries and clearing chronic skin conditions. The firm's products include DABRA and Pharos. DABRA System is used as a tool in the treatment of peripheral artery disease, or PAD, a form of peripheral vascular disease, which commonly occurs in the legs. Pharos is designed for use in the treatment of inflammatory skin conditions and as a tool in the treatment of psoriasis, vitiligo, atopic dermatitis, and leukoderma. It operates in two segments, the Vascular segment and the Dermatology segment, of which key revenue is derived from the Dermatology segment.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Ra Medical Systems Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Ra Medical Systems (RMED) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Ra Medical Systems (AMEX: RMED) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Ra Medical Systems's (RMED) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Ra Medical Systems.

Q

What is the target price for Ra Medical Systems (RMED) stock?

A

The latest price target for Ra Medical Systems (AMEX: RMED) was reported by HC Wainwright & Co. on October 21, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 12.00 expecting RMED to rise to within 12 months (a possible 3328.57% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Ra Medical Systems (RMED)?

A

The stock price for Ra Medical Systems (AMEX: RMED) is $0.35 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:43 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Ra Medical Systems (RMED) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Ra Medical Systems.

Q

When is Ra Medical Systems (AMEX:RMED) reporting earnings?

A

Ra Medical Systems does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Ra Medical Systems (RMED) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Ra Medical Systems.

Q

What sector and industry does Ra Medical Systems (RMED) operate in?

A

Ra Medical Systems is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the AMEX.