QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
3.65 - 4.14
Vol / Avg.
411K/653.2K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
2.52 - 16.56
Mkt Cap
523.2M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
3.72
P/E
-
EPS
-0.54
Shares
127.3M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Feb 17, 2022, 3:19PM
Benzinga - Feb 10, 2022, 12:11PM
Benzinga - Feb 8, 2022, 2:29PM
Benzinga - Feb 8, 2022, 9:04AM
Benzinga - Jan 20, 2022, 9:06AM
Benzinga - Dec 22, 2021, 11:29AM
Benzinga - Dec 22, 2021, 8:15AM
Benzinga - Dec 22, 2021, 7:11AM
Benzinga - Dec 21, 2021, 5:02PM
Benzinga - Dec 21, 2021, 5:01PM
Benzinga - Dec 8, 2021, 1:46PM
Benzinga - Dec 8, 2021, 9:35AM
Benzinga - Nov 18, 2021, 9:04AM
load more
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment
Rockley Photonics Holdings Ltd is a global provider of sensing products comprised of integrated optical modules with supporting electronics, software, application algorithms, and AI platforms for high-volume applications in dynamic and high-growth market sectors. Its focus is on consumer wearables and mobile and medical devices in the health and wellness sectors and the hyper-scale data center connectivity.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-13
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-08
REV

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Rockley Photonics Hldgs Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Rockley Photonics Hldgs (RKLY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Rockley Photonics Hldgs (NYSE: RKLY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Rockley Photonics Hldgs's (RKLY) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Rockley Photonics Hldgs (RKLY) stock?

A

The latest price target for Rockley Photonics Hldgs (NYSE: RKLY) was reported by B of A Securities on December 22, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 6.00 expecting RKLY to rise to within 12 months (a possible 45.99% upside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Rockley Photonics Hldgs (RKLY)?

A

The stock price for Rockley Photonics Hldgs (NYSE: RKLY) is $4.11 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:56 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Rockley Photonics Hldgs (RKLY) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Rockley Photonics Hldgs.

Q

When is Rockley Photonics Hldgs (NYSE:RKLY) reporting earnings?

A

Rockley Photonics Hldgs’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 13, 2022.

Q

Is Rockley Photonics Hldgs (RKLY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Rockley Photonics Hldgs.

Q

What sector and industry does Rockley Photonics Hldgs (RKLY) operate in?

A

Rockley Photonics Hldgs is in the Information Technology sector and Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment industry. They are listed on the NYSE.