Range
39.22 - 43.77
Vol / Avg.
2.1M/746.6K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
32.54 - 98.39
Mkt Cap
2.2B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
39.8
P/E
10.28
EPS
0.84
Shares
50.3M
Outstanding
Sector: Energy.Industry: Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels
Renewable Energy Group Inc is a producer and refiner of biofuels in the oil and gas industry. The company's operations include acquiring feedstock, operating biorefineries, and marketing and distributing renewable fuels. Its operating segments include Biomass-based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and other. The majority of the company's revenue comes from the sale of biomass-based diesel. Geographically, it operates in the United States, Germany and Other Foreign countries of which the United States derived maximum revenue. At its biorefineries, natural fats, oils, and greases are converted into biofuels and renewable chemicals.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-02
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.820

(EXPECTED) 2022-03-01

REV799.270M

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Renewable Energy Gr Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Renewable Energy Gr (REGI) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Renewable Energy Gr (NASDAQ: REGI) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Renewable Energy Gr's (REGI) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Renewable Energy Gr (REGI) stock?

A

The latest price target for Renewable Energy Gr (NASDAQ: REGI) was reported by Raymond James on February 17, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 65.00 expecting REGI to rise to within 12 months (a possible 50.95% upside). 12 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Renewable Energy Gr (REGI)?

A

The stock price for Renewable Energy Gr (NASDAQ: REGI) is $43.06 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Renewable Energy Gr (REGI) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Renewable Energy Gr.

Q

When is Renewable Energy Gr (NASDAQ:REGI) reporting earnings?

A

Renewable Energy Gr’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 2, 2022.

Q

Is Renewable Energy Gr (REGI) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Renewable Energy Gr.

Q

What sector and industry does Renewable Energy Gr (REGI) operate in?

A

Renewable Energy Gr is in the Energy sector and Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.