QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
5.05 - 5.82
Vol / Avg.
6.8K/33.4K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
5.06 - 9.11
Mkt Cap
100.1M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
5.05
P/E
-
EPS
-0.83
Shares
17.3M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Feb 11, 2022, 4:27AM
Benzinga - Nov 15, 2021, 5:14PM
Benzinga - Oct 14, 2021, 7:15AM
Benzinga - Oct 1, 2021, 8:30AM
Benzinga - Sep 28, 2021, 4:09PM
Renovacor Inc is a preclinical stage gene therapy company developing a pipeline of innovative and proprietary AAV-based gene therapies for BAG3 gene mutation-associated diseases in areas of high unmet medical need. Its therapeutic focus is on cardiovascular disease, with a lead program in BAG3 mutation-associated dilated cardiomyopathy.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-15
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-08
REV

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Renovacor Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Renovacor (RCOR) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Renovacor (AMEX: RCOR) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Renovacor's (RCOR) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Renovacor.

Q

What is the target price for Renovacor (RCOR) stock?

A

The latest price target for Renovacor (AMEX: RCOR) was reported by Ladenburg Thalmann on October 14, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 22.00 expecting RCOR to rise to within 12 months (a possible 279.31% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Renovacor (RCOR)?

A

The stock price for Renovacor (AMEX: RCOR) is $5.8 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:58:38 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Renovacor (RCOR) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Renovacor.

Q

When is Renovacor (AMEX:RCOR) reporting earnings?

A

Renovacor’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 15, 2022.

Q

Is Renovacor (RCOR) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Renovacor.

Q

What sector and industry does Renovacor (RCOR) operate in?

A

Renovacor is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the AMEX.