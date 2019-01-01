QQQ
Range
1.65 - 1.79
Vol / Avg.
157.8K/490.2K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.36 - 4.2
Mkt Cap
50.3M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
1.68
P/E
-
EPS
-20.1
Shares
28.7M
Outstanding
Sector: Communication Services.Industry: Interactive Media & Services
Qutoutiao Inc is a mobile content platform company in China. Its flagship mobile application is Qutoutiao aggregates articles and short videos from professional media and freelancers and presents customized feeds to users. It has also launched a mobile literature application, Midu Novels, which offers users free literature supported by advertising. The mobile literature application, Midu Novels, primarily sources content from traditional PC-based online literature platforms which provide a license to publish their literature content on Midu Novels for a fee and offer approximately 40,000 pieces of literature on Midu Novels. The company generates revenue primarily by providing advertising and marketing services.

Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-07
REV
Q3 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-2.820
REV149.800M

Qutoutiao Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Qutoutiao (QTT) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Qutoutiao (NASDAQ: QTT) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Qutoutiao's (QTT) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Qutoutiao (QTT) stock?

A

The latest price target for Qutoutiao (NASDAQ: QTT) was reported by Citigroup on April 16, 2019. The analyst firm set a price target for 14.00 expecting QTT to rise to within 12 months (a possible 700.00% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Qutoutiao (QTT)?

A

The stock price for Qutoutiao (NASDAQ: QTT) is $1.75 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Qutoutiao (QTT) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Qutoutiao.

Q

When is Qutoutiao (NASDAQ:QTT) reporting earnings?

A

Qutoutiao’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on March 7, 2022.

Q

Is Qutoutiao (QTT) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Qutoutiao.

Q

What sector and industry does Qutoutiao (QTT) operate in?

A

Qutoutiao is in the Communication Services sector and Interactive Media & Services industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.