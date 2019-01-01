Qutoutiao Inc is a mobile content platform company in China. Its flagship mobile application is Qutoutiao aggregates articles and short videos from professional media and freelancers and presents customized feeds to users. It has also launched a mobile literature application, Midu Novels, which offers users free literature supported by advertising. The mobile literature application, Midu Novels, primarily sources content from traditional PC-based online literature platforms which provide a license to publish their literature content on Midu Novels for a fee and offer approximately 40,000 pieces of literature on Midu Novels. The company generates revenue primarily by providing advertising and marketing services.