Benzinga - Aug 19, 2021, 9:01AM
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Internet & Direct Marketing Retail
Qurate Retail Inc through its subsidiaries is engaged in the video and online commerce industries. Its segments include QxH - QVC U.S. and HSN markets and sells a wide variety of consumer products using its televised shopping programs and via the Internet through their websites and mobile applications, which generates most of its revenue & QVC International and Zulily. Its retail brands include QVC, HSN, Zulily, Ballard Designs, Frontgate, Garnet Hill, Grandin Road, and RyllaceTM, all dedicated to providing a Third Way to Shop, beyond transactional eCommerce or traditional brick-and-mortar stores. It also involved in mobile commerce and social commerce. It operates in North America, Europe and Asia.

Qurate Retail Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Qurate Retail (QRTEP) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Qurate Retail (NASDAQ: QRTEP) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Qurate Retail's (QRTEP) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Qurate Retail (QRTEP) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Qurate Retail

Q

Current Stock Price for Qurate Retail (QRTEP)?

A

The stock price for Qurate Retail (NASDAQ: QRTEP) is $96.2 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Qurate Retail (QRTEP) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Qurate Retail.

Q

When is Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEP) reporting earnings?

A

Qurate Retail does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Qurate Retail (QRTEP) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Qurate Retail.

Q

What sector and industry does Qurate Retail (QRTEP) operate in?

A

Qurate Retail is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Internet & Direct Marketing Retail industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.