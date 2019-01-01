PowerUp Acquisition (NASDAQ:PWUP), Quotes and News Summary

PowerUp Acquisition (NASDAQ: PWUP)
You can purchase shares of PowerUp Acquisition (NASDAQ: PWUP) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for PowerUp Acquisition.
There is no analysis for PowerUp Acquisition
The stock price for PowerUp Acquisition (NASDAQ: PWUP) is $9.9899 last updated Today at June 10, 2022, 3:10 PM UTC.
There are no upcoming dividends for PowerUp Acquisition.
PowerUp Acquisition does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for PowerUp Acquisition.
PowerUp Acquisition is in the Financial Services sector and Shell Companies industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.