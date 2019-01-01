ñol

PowerUp Acquisition
(NASDAQ:PWUP)
9.9899
0.0199[0.20%]
At close: Jun 10
9.97
-0.0199[-0.20%]
After Hours: 9:05AM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low9.99 - 9.99
52 Week High/Low9.94 - 10.5
Open / Close9.99 / -
Float / Outstanding- / 35.9M
Vol / Avg.10.1K / 41.1K
Mkt Cap359M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price9.98
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-
Total Float-

PowerUp Acquisition (NASDAQ:PWUP), Quotes and News Summary

PowerUp Acquisition (NASDAQ: PWUP)

There is no Press for this Ticker

PowerUp Acquisition Questions & Answers

Q
How do I buy PowerUp Acquisition (PWUP) stock?
A

You can purchase shares of PowerUp Acquisition (NASDAQ: PWUP) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q
Who are PowerUp Acquisition's (PWUP) competitors?
A

There are no as such competitors for PowerUp Acquisition.

Q
What is the target price for PowerUp Acquisition (PWUP) stock?
A

There is no analysis for PowerUp Acquisition

Q
Current Stock Price for PowerUp Acquisition (PWUP)?
A

The stock price for PowerUp Acquisition (NASDAQ: PWUP) is $9.9899 last updated Today at June 10, 2022, 3:10 PM UTC.

Q
Does PowerUp Acquisition (PWUP) pay a dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for PowerUp Acquisition.

Q
When is PowerUp Acquisition (NASDAQ:PWUP) reporting earnings?
A

PowerUp Acquisition does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q
Is PowerUp Acquisition (PWUP) going to split?
A

There is no upcoming split for PowerUp Acquisition.

Q
What sector and industry does PowerUp Acquisition (PWUP) operate in?
A

PowerUp Acquisition is in the Financial Services sector and Shell Companies industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.