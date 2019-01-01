Puyi Inc is the third-party wealth management services provider in China. The company provides wealth management services, corporate finance services and asset management services. It generates a majority of the revenue from wealth management services under which it distributes wealth management products both online and offline through its branch network. Products distributed online include publicly raised fund products, exchange administered products and asset management plans. Products distributed offline include privately raised fund products. In addition, the company also has a corporate finance services business, under which it provides corporate borrowers with financing solutions, including product design, identification of sources of funding, compliance and risk management.