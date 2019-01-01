QQQ
Range
7.11 - 7.5
Vol / Avg.
112.1K/118.4K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
3.69 - 9.11
Mkt Cap
431.2M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
7.4
P/E
-
Shares
60.3M
Outstanding
Sector: Financials.Industry: Capital Markets
Puyi Inc is the third-party wealth management services provider in China. The company provides wealth management services, corporate finance services and asset management services. It generates a majority of the revenue from wealth management services under which it distributes wealth management products both online and offline through its branch network. Products distributed online include publicly raised fund products, exchange administered products and asset management plans. Products distributed offline include privately raised fund products. In addition, the company also has a corporate finance services business, under which it provides corporate borrowers with financing solutions, including product design, identification of sources of funding, compliance and risk management.

Puyi Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Puyi (PUYI) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Puyi (NASDAQ: PUYI) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Puyi's (PUYI) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Puyi (PUYI) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Puyi

Q

Current Stock Price for Puyi (PUYI)?

A

The stock price for Puyi (NASDAQ: PUYI) is $7.15 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Puyi (PUYI) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Puyi.

Q

When is Puyi (NASDAQ:PUYI) reporting earnings?

A

Puyi does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Puyi (PUYI) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Puyi.

Q

What sector and industry does Puyi (PUYI) operate in?

A

Puyi is in the Financials sector and Capital Markets industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.