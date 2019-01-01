QQQ
Range
1.56 - 1.72
Vol / Avg.
234.9K/1.5M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
1.36 - 6.98
Mkt Cap
53.8M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
1.56
P/E
-
EPS
-0.34
Shares
32.2M
Outstanding
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Biotechnology
Pluristem Therapeutics Inc is a US-based company that acts as a developer of placenta-based cell therapy product candidates for the treatment of multiple ischemic, inflammatory, and hematologic conditions. The lead indications are critical limb ischemia, recovery after surgery for femoral neck fracture, and acute radiation syndrome. The company operations are focused on the research, development, clinical trials, and manufacturing of cell therapeutics and related technologies.

Earnings

Q3 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-05
REV
Q2 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-0.380-0.340 0.0400
REV0

Analyst Ratings

Pluristem Therapeutics Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Pluristem Therapeutics (PSTI) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ: PSTI) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Pluristem Therapeutics's (PSTI) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Pluristem Therapeutics (PSTI) stock?

A

The latest price target for Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ: PSTI) was reported by Alliance Global Partners on May 4, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 12.50 expecting PSTI to rise to within 12 months (a possible 648.50% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Pluristem Therapeutics (PSTI)?

A

The stock price for Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ: PSTI) is $1.67 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Pluristem Therapeutics (PSTI) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Pluristem Therapeutics.

Q

When is Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI) reporting earnings?

A

Pluristem Therapeutics’s $Q3 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.

Q

Is Pluristem Therapeutics (PSTI) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Pluristem Therapeutics.

Q

What sector and industry does Pluristem Therapeutics (PSTI) operate in?

A

Pluristem Therapeutics is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.