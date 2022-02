Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The company's medical research is based on tetracycline chemistry and biology to create two antibacterials: omadacycline and sarecycline. NUZYRA (Omadacycline) is an antibacterial for skin infections and treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia. SEYSARA (Sarecycline) is designed for use in the treatment of acne and rosacea. Paratek Pharmaceuticals is also involved in research to treat multiple sclerosis, spinal muscular atrophy, and systemic inflammatory diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis and inflammatory bowel diseases.