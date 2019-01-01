QQQ
Range
9.91 - 9.93
Vol / Avg.
64.4K/105.5K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
9.59 - 10.1
Mkt Cap
427.8M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
9.92
P/E
-
EPS
-0.51
Shares
43.1M
Outstanding
Poema Global Holdings Corp is a blank check company.

Poema Global Hldgs Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Poema Global Hldgs (PPGH) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Poema Global Hldgs (NASDAQ: PPGH) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Poema Global Hldgs's (PPGH) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Poema Global Hldgs.

Q

What is the target price for Poema Global Hldgs (PPGH) stock?

A

The latest price target for Poema Global Hldgs (NASDAQ: PPGH) was reported by Benchmark on January 25, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 18.00 expecting PPGH to rise to within 12 months (a possible 81.45% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Poema Global Hldgs (PPGH)?

A

The stock price for Poema Global Hldgs (NASDAQ: PPGH) is $9.92 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:58 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Poema Global Hldgs (PPGH) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Poema Global Hldgs.

Q

When is Poema Global Hldgs (NASDAQ:PPGH) reporting earnings?

A

Poema Global Hldgs does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Poema Global Hldgs (PPGH) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Poema Global Hldgs.

Q

What sector and industry does Poema Global Hldgs (PPGH) operate in?

A

Poema Global Hldgs is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.