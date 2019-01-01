QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
23.33 - 26.87
Vol / Avg.
384.2K/342.6K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
22.69 - 45.77
Mkt Cap
1.1B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
23.38
P/E
17.89
EPS
-0.26
Shares
42.8M
Outstanding
Benzinga - 1 day ago
Benzinga - Feb 8, 2022, 6:57AM
Benzinga - Feb 8, 2022, 6:56AM
Benzinga - Nov 4, 2021, 6:28PM
Benzinga - Nov 2, 2021, 3:01PM
Benzinga - Oct 28, 2021, 4:28PM
Benzinga - Oct 26, 2021, 8:06AM
Benzinga - Jul 30, 2021, 12:18PM
Benzinga - Jul 30, 2021, 7:49AM
Benzinga - Jul 29, 2021, 4:50PM
Benzinga - Jul 29, 2021, 4:28PM
Benzinga - Jul 29, 2021, 4:27PM
Benzinga - Jul 6, 2021, 8:25AM
Benzinga - Jun 18, 2021, 8:32AM
Benzinga - Jun 14, 2021, 4:00PM
Benzinga - May 24, 2021, 8:04AM
load more
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Communications Equipment
Plantronics Inc designs and manufactures lightweight communications headsets, telephone headset systems, and other communications endpoints. The firm's headsets are used for unified communications applications in contact centers, with mobile devices and Internet telephony, for gaming, and for other applications. Its products are shipped through a network of distributors, retailers, wireless carriers, original equipment manufacturers, and other service providers. More than half of the firm's revenue is generated in the United States, with the rest coming from Europe, Africa, Asia Pacific, and other regions.

Earnings

see more
Q4 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-12
REV
Q3 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.5300.570 0.0400
REV418.770M410.473M-8.297M

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Plantronics Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Plantronics (POLY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Plantronics (NYSE: POLY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Plantronics's (POLY) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Plantronics (POLY) stock?

A

The latest price target for Plantronics (NYSE: POLY) was reported by Morgan Stanley on July 30, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 35.00 expecting POLY to rise to within 12 months (a possible 30.55% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Plantronics (POLY)?

A

The stock price for Plantronics (NYSE: POLY) is $26.81 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:54 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Plantronics (POLY) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Plantronics.

Q

When is Plantronics (NYSE:POLY) reporting earnings?

A

Plantronics’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 12, 2022.

Q

Is Plantronics (POLY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Plantronics.

Q

What sector and industry does Plantronics (POLY) operate in?

A

Plantronics is in the Information Technology sector and Communications Equipment industry. They are listed on the NYSE.