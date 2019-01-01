QQQ
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Software
Anaplan Inc is a United states-based business performance management company. It offers cloud-based business planning and performance management platform based on a single hub where business users can create and use models. Anaplan provides solutions for finance, sales, supply chain, HR & workforce, and marketing. The company also provides professional services, including consulting, implementation, and training. Its geographical segments are the Americas; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Asia-Pacific.

Anaplan Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Anaplan (PLAN) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Anaplan (NYSE: PLAN) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Anaplan's (PLAN) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Anaplan (PLAN) stock?

A

The latest price target for Anaplan (NYSE: PLAN) was reported by Morgan Stanley on February 24, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 48.00 expecting PLAN to rise to within 12 months (a possible 2.81% upside). 33 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Anaplan (PLAN)?

A

The stock price for Anaplan (NYSE: PLAN) is $46.69 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Anaplan (PLAN) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Anaplan.

Q

When is Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) reporting earnings?

A

Anaplan’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on March 2, 2022.

Q

Is Anaplan (PLAN) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Anaplan.

Q

What sector and industry does Anaplan (PLAN) operate in?

A

Anaplan is in the Information Technology sector and Software industry. They are listed on the NYSE.