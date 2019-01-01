QQQ
Range
169.03 - 178.44
Vol / Avg.
693.9K/1.1M
Div / Yield
0.28/0.16%
52 Wk
119.95 - 203.16
Mkt Cap
22.5B
Payout Ratio
3.79
Open
169.96
P/E
23.47
EPS
1.42
Shares
126.2M
Outstanding
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Life Sciences Tools & Services
PerkinElmer provides instruments, tests, services, and software solutions to the pharmaceutical, biomedical, chemical, environmental, and general industrial markets. The company operates in two segments: diagnostics, which includes immunodiagnostics, reproductive health, and applied genomics, and discovery and analytical solutions, composed of life science, industrial, environmental, and food applications. PerkinElmer offers products and services ranging from genetic screening and environmental analytical tools to informatics and enterprise software.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-03
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS2.2002.560 0.3600
REV1.290B1.364B74.000M

PerkinElmer Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy PerkinElmer (PKI) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of PerkinElmer (NYSE: PKI) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are PerkinElmer's (PKI) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for PerkinElmer (PKI) stock?

A

The latest price target for PerkinElmer (NYSE: PKI) was reported by Wells Fargo on December 14, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 205.00 expecting PKI to rise to within 12 months (a possible 15.23% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for PerkinElmer (PKI)?

A

The stock price for PerkinElmer (NYSE: PKI) is $177.9 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does PerkinElmer (PKI) pay a dividend?

A

The next PerkinElmer (PKI) dividend date is projected to be 2022-04-21.

Q

When is PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) reporting earnings?

A

PerkinElmer’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 3, 2022.

Q

Is PerkinElmer (PKI) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for PerkinElmer.

Q

What sector and industry does PerkinElmer (PKI) operate in?

A

PerkinElmer is in the Health Care sector and Life Sciences Tools & Services industry. They are listed on the NYSE.