PerkinElmer provides instruments, tests, services, and software solutions to the pharmaceutical, biomedical, chemical, environmental, and general industrial markets. The company operates in two segments: diagnostics, which includes immunodiagnostics, reproductive health, and applied genomics, and discovery and analytical solutions, composed of life science, industrial, environmental, and food applications. PerkinElmer offers products and services ranging from genetic screening and environmental analytical tools to informatics and enterprise software.