Range
0.53 - 0.56
Vol / Avg.
11.3K/22.9K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0 - 0.7
Mkt Cap
108.3M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.55
P/E
-
EPS
-0.02
Shares
193.8M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Pan Global Resources Inc is actively engaged in base and precious metal exploration in southern Spain and is pursuing opportunities from exploration through to mine development. The company is primarily focused on the early stage exploration through to development of resources of copper and other metals in Spain. Its Aguilas Project is located approximately 300km south of Madrid and 100 km north of Cordoba in the territory of Andalucia, southern Spain.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Pan Global Resources Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Pan Global Resources (PGNRF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Pan Global Resources (OTCPK: PGNRF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Pan Global Resources's (PGNRF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Pan Global Resources.

Q

What is the target price for Pan Global Resources (PGNRF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Pan Global Resources

Q

Current Stock Price for Pan Global Resources (PGNRF)?

A

The stock price for Pan Global Resources (OTCPK: PGNRF) is $0.5589 last updated Today at 7:15:10 PM.

Q

Does Pan Global Resources (PGNRF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Pan Global Resources.

Q

When is Pan Global Resources (OTCPK:PGNRF) reporting earnings?

A

Pan Global Resources does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Pan Global Resources (PGNRF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Pan Global Resources.

Q

What sector and industry does Pan Global Resources (PGNRF) operate in?

A

Pan Global Resources is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.