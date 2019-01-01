Proofpoint Inc. is a provider of cloud-based security solutions to large- and mid-sized organizations in a wide range of industries. The firm's solutions are delivered through its security-as-a-service platform, which hosts an integrated set of on-demand data protection applications. These solutions include threat protection, incident response, regulatory compliance, archiving, governance, and secure communication capabilities. The company derives revenue from subscription fees and hardware, training, and professional services fees. A majority of the firm's revenue is generated in the United States.