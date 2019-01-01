QQQ
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Household Durables
PDG Realty SA Empreendimentos e Participacoes operates in the real estate industry in Brazil. It engages in the development of real estate projects as well as the sale of residential and commercial properties and subdivisions through investments. It develops projects for different segments and the public, operating in the development, construction, and sale of residential and commercial units, as well as land development.

PDG Realty Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy PDG Realty (PDGRY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of PDG Realty (OTCEM: PDGRY) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are PDG Realty's (PDGRY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for PDG Realty.

Q

What is the target price for PDG Realty (PDGRY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for PDG Realty

Q

Current Stock Price for PDG Realty (PDGRY)?

A

The stock price for PDG Realty (OTCEM: PDGRY) is $2 last updated Thu Oct 08 2020 13:44:53 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does PDG Realty (PDGRY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on August 8, 2012 to stockholders of record on August 3, 2012.

Q

When is PDG Realty (OTCEM:PDGRY) reporting earnings?

A

PDG Realty does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is PDG Realty (PDGRY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for PDG Realty.

Q

What sector and industry does PDG Realty (PDGRY) operate in?

A

PDG Realty is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Household Durables industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.