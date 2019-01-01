Prudential Bancorp Inc is a bank holding company for Prudential Savings Bank. Through its subsidiary, it operates as a Pennsylvania-chartered, Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC)-insured savings bank which is engaged in attracting deposits from the general public and using those funds to invest in loans and securities. It offers various types of loans which include single-family residential mortgage loans, construction and land development loans, non-residential or commercial real estate mortgage loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, commercial business loans, and consumer loans. The firm originates loans to customers located in its market area of eastern Pennsylvania, Delaware, New Jersey and southern New York.