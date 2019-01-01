QQQ
Prudential Bancorp Inc is a bank holding company for Prudential Savings Bank. Through its subsidiary, it operates as a Pennsylvania-chartered, Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC)-insured savings bank which is engaged in attracting deposits from the general public and using those funds to invest in loans and securities. It offers various types of loans which include single-family residential mortgage loans, construction and land development loans, non-residential or commercial real estate mortgage loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, commercial business loans, and consumer loans. The firm originates loans to customers located in its market area of eastern Pennsylvania, Delaware, New Jersey and southern New York.

Q2 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-22
REV
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.2200.240 0.0200
REV6.770M6.299M-471.000K

Prudential Bancorp Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Prudential Bancorp (PBIP) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Prudential Bancorp (NASDAQ: PBIP) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Prudential Bancorp's (PBIP) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Prudential Bancorp (PBIP) stock?

A

The latest price target for Prudential Bancorp (NASDAQ: PBIP) was reported by Piper Sandler on May 26, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 15.00 expecting PBIP to rise to within 12 months (a possible 4.20% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Prudential Bancorp (PBIP)?

A

The stock price for Prudential Bancorp (NASDAQ: PBIP) is $14.395 last updated Today at 9:00:03 PM.

Q

Does Prudential Bancorp (PBIP) pay a dividend?

A

The next Prudential Bancorp (PBIP) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-04.

Q

When is Prudential Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBIP) reporting earnings?

A

Prudential Bancorp’s $Q2 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 22, 2022.

Q

Is Prudential Bancorp (PBIP) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Prudential Bancorp.

Q

What sector and industry does Prudential Bancorp (PBIP) operate in?

A

Prudential Bancorp is in the Financials sector and Thrifts & Mortgage Finance industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.