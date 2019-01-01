QQQ
Range
9.72 - 9.77
Vol / Avg.
320.1K/35.7K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
9.52 - 10.37
Mkt Cap
280.6M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
9.72
P/E
-
EPS
0.6
Shares
28.8M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Provident Acquisition Corp is a blank check company.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Provident Acquisition Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Provident Acquisition (PAQC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Provident Acquisition (NASDAQ: PAQC) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Provident Acquisition's (PAQC) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Provident Acquisition.

Q

What is the target price for Provident Acquisition (PAQC) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Provident Acquisition

Q

Current Stock Price for Provident Acquisition (PAQC)?

A

The stock price for Provident Acquisition (NASDAQ: PAQC) is $9.76 last updated Today at 6:08:50 PM.

Q

Does Provident Acquisition (PAQC) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Provident Acquisition.

Q

When is Provident Acquisition (NASDAQ:PAQC) reporting earnings?

A

Provident Acquisition does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Provident Acquisition (PAQC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Provident Acquisition.

Q

What sector and industry does Provident Acquisition (PAQC) operate in?

A

Provident Acquisition is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.