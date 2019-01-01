PacWest Bancorp - Depositary Shares Each Representing a 1/40th Interest in a Share of 7.75% Fixed Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series A (NASDAQ:PACWP), Quotes and News Summary

ñol

PacWest Bancorp - Depositary Shares Each Representing a 1/40th Interest in a Share of 7.75% Fixed Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series A
(NASDAQ:PACWP)
25.00
-0.55[-2.15%]
At close: Jun 13
25.12
0.1200[0.48%]
After Hours: 4:10PM EDT
15 minutes delayed

There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Financials.Industry: Banks

PacWest Bancorp - Depositary Shares Each Representing a 1/40th Interest in a Share of 7.75% Fixed Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series A Questions & Answers

Q
How do I buy PacWest Bancorp - Depositary Shares Each Representing a 1/40th Interest in a Share of 7.75% Fixed Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series A (PACWP) stock?
A

You can purchase shares of PacWest Bancorp - Depositary Shares Each Representing a 1/40th Interest in a Share of 7.75% Fixed Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series A (NASDAQ: PACWP) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q
Who are PacWest Bancorp - Depositary Shares Each Representing a 1/40th Interest in a Share of 7.75% Fixed Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series A's (PACWP) competitors?
A

There are no as such competitors for PacWest Bancorp - Depositary Shares Each Representing a 1/40th Interest in a Share of 7.75% Fixed Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series A.

Q
What is the target price for PacWest Bancorp - Depositary Shares Each Representing a 1/40th Interest in a Share of 7.75% Fixed Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series A (PACWP) stock?
A

There is no analysis for PacWest Bancorp - Depositary Shares Each Representing a 1/40th Interest in a Share of 7.75% Fixed Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series A

Q
Current Stock Price for PacWest Bancorp - Depositary Shares Each Representing a 1/40th Interest in a Share of 7.75% Fixed Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series A (PACWP)?
A

The stock price for PacWest Bancorp - Depositary Shares Each Representing a 1/40th Interest in a Share of 7.75% Fixed Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series A (NASDAQ: PACWP) is $25 last updated Today at June 13, 2022, 8:00 PM UTC.

Q
Does PacWest Bancorp - Depositary Shares Each Representing a 1/40th Interest in a Share of 7.75% Fixed Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series A (PACWP) pay a dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for PacWest Bancorp - Depositary Shares Each Representing a 1/40th Interest in a Share of 7.75% Fixed Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series A.

Q
When is PacWest Bancorp - Depositary Shares Each Representing a 1/40th Interest in a Share of 7.75% Fixed Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series A (NASDAQ:PACWP) reporting earnings?
A

PacWest Bancorp - Depositary Shares Each Representing a 1/40th Interest in a Share of 7.75% Fixed Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series A does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q
Is PacWest Bancorp - Depositary Shares Each Representing a 1/40th Interest in a Share of 7.75% Fixed Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series A (PACWP) going to split?
A

There is no upcoming split for PacWest Bancorp - Depositary Shares Each Representing a 1/40th Interest in a Share of 7.75% Fixed Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series A.

Q
What sector and industry does PacWest Bancorp - Depositary Shares Each Representing a 1/40th Interest in a Share of 7.75% Fixed Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series A (PACWP) operate in?
A

PacWest Bancorp - Depositary Shares Each Representing a 1/40th Interest in a Share of 7.75% Fixed Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series A is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.