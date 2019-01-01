|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-10
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-07
|REV
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: OPNT) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Opiant Pharmaceuticals’s space includes: Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA), SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX), Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN), Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) and Redhill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL).
The latest price target for Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: OPNT) was reported by Oppenheimer on December 9, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 42.00 expecting OPNT to rise to within 12 months (a possible 59.88% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: OPNT) is $26.27 last updated Today at 9:00:03 PM.
There are no upcoming dividends for Opiant Pharmaceuticals.
Opiant Pharmaceuticals’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 10, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Opiant Pharmaceuticals.
Opiant Pharmaceuticals is in the Health Care sector and Pharmaceuticals industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.