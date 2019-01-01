QQQ
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Pharmaceuticals
Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company operating in the US. It develops pharmacological treatments for substance use, addictive and eating disorders. The company has developed NARCAN, a Nasal Spray for treatment to reverse opioid overdoses. The company's pipeline includes medicines in development for Opioid Overdose Reversal (OOR), Alcohol Use Disorder (AUD), Opioid Use Disorder (OUD) and Acute Cannabinoid Overdose (ACO). The majority of the revenue is generated in the form of Royalty and licensing.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Opiant Pharmaceuticals (OPNT) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: OPNT) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Opiant Pharmaceuticals's (OPNT) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Opiant Pharmaceuticals (OPNT) stock?

A

The latest price target for Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: OPNT) was reported by Oppenheimer on December 9, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 42.00 expecting OPNT to rise to within 12 months (a possible 59.88% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Opiant Pharmaceuticals (OPNT)?

A

The stock price for Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: OPNT) is $26.27 last updated Today at 9:00:03 PM.

Q

Does Opiant Pharmaceuticals (OPNT) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Opiant Pharmaceuticals.

Q

When is Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT) reporting earnings?

A

Opiant Pharmaceuticals’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 10, 2022.

Q

Is Opiant Pharmaceuticals (OPNT) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Opiant Pharmaceuticals.

Q

What sector and industry does Opiant Pharmaceuticals (OPNT) operate in?

A

Opiant Pharmaceuticals is in the Health Care sector and Pharmaceuticals industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.