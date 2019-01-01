Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-end management investment company based in the United States. Its primary objective is to provide current income exempt from both regular federal income taxes and Ohio personal income taxes. The fund's secondary objective is the enhancement of portfolio value relative to the Ohio municipal bond market through investments in tax-exempt Ohio Municipal Obligations that, in the opinion of the Fund's investment adviser are underrated or undervalued or that represent municipal market sectors that are undervalued.