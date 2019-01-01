QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
14.5 - 14.66
Vol / Avg.
20.4K/24.7K
Div / Yield
0.59/4.01%
52 Wk
14.27 - 16.85
Mkt Cap
266.9M
Payout Ratio
63.23
Open
14.58
P/E
15.76
Shares
18.3M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-end management investment company based in the United States. Its primary objective is to provide current income exempt from both regular federal income taxes and Ohio personal income taxes. The fund's secondary objective is the enhancement of portfolio value relative to the Ohio municipal bond market through investments in tax-exempt Ohio Municipal Obligations that, in the opinion of the Fund's investment adviser are underrated or undervalued or that represent municipal market sectors that are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Nuveen Ohio Quality Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Nuveen Ohio Quality (NUO) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Nuveen Ohio Quality (NYSE: NUO) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Nuveen Ohio Quality's (NUO) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Nuveen Ohio Quality.

Q

What is the target price for Nuveen Ohio Quality (NUO) stock?

A

The latest price target for Nuveen Ohio Quality (NYSE: NUO) was reported by Stifel on August 15, 2016. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting NUO to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Nuveen Ohio Quality (NUO)?

A

The stock price for Nuveen Ohio Quality (NYSE: NUO) is $14.5698 last updated Today at 8:01:44 PM.

Q

Does Nuveen Ohio Quality (NUO) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.05 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 1, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 14, 2022.

Q

When is Nuveen Ohio Quality (NYSE:NUO) reporting earnings?

A

Nuveen Ohio Quality does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Nuveen Ohio Quality (NUO) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Nuveen Ohio Quality.

Q

What sector and industry does Nuveen Ohio Quality (NUO) operate in?

A

Nuveen Ohio Quality is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.