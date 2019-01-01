QQQ
NTT Data Corp provides IT services to a wide range of business fields. The company's operations are divided into three segments: global, public and social infrastructure; enterprise and solutions; and financial. Each segment contributes approximately an even proportion of the company's revenue. The services the company provides include system integration by constructing systems tailored to individual customer needs, multiple Internet and computer network-based information and processing services, consulting that evaluates customers' management issues, system support for large-scale systems, and new IT-based business models. The company is based in Japan but has a global presence.

NTT Data Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy NTT Data (NTTDF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of NTT Data (OTCPK: NTTDF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are NTT Data's (NTTDF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for NTT Data.

Q

What is the target price for NTT Data (NTTDF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for NTT Data

Q

Current Stock Price for NTT Data (NTTDF)?

A

The stock price for NTT Data (OTCPK: NTTDF) is $20.9 last updated Wed Dec 22 2021 18:18:42 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does NTT Data (NTTDF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for NTT Data.

Q

When is NTT Data (OTCPK:NTTDF) reporting earnings?

A

NTT Data does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is NTT Data (NTTDF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for NTT Data.

Q

What sector and industry does NTT Data (NTTDF) operate in?

A

NTT Data is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.