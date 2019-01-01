QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
15.19 - 15.33
Vol / Avg.
210.4K/831.4K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
7.95 - 16.14
Mkt Cap
814.6M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
15.19
P/E
-
EPS
-0.04
Shares
53.1M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Feb 1, 2022, 4:07PM
Benzinga - Jan 21, 2022, 8:31AM
Benzinga - Nov 8, 2021, 10:19AM
Benzinga - Nov 5, 2021, 7:07AM
Benzinga - Nov 5, 2021, 7:05AM
Benzinga - Nov 5, 2021, 5:00AM
Benzinga - Nov 4, 2021, 2:22PM
Benzinga - Nov 4, 2021, 12:50PM
Benzinga - Nov 4, 2021, 10:25AM
Benzinga - Nov 4, 2021, 8:39AM
Benzinga - Nov 4, 2021, 7:31AM
Benzinga - Sep 9, 2021, 7:20AM
Benzinga - Aug 16, 2021, 5:25PM
Benzinga - Aug 3, 2021, 4:40PM
Benzinga - Aug 3, 2021, 4:12PM
load more
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment
NeoPhotonics Corp develops, manufactures, and sells products that transmit, receive, and switch high speed digital optical signals for communications networks. NeoPhotonics' products are offered under segments High Speed Products and Network Products and Solutions. Traditionally, products from the High Speed Products segment have been used at high data rates for telecom, datacenter, or content provider networks and applications. Alongside these products, the company offers products for lower data rates in addition to passive optical products that do not have a specific data rate. Products manufactured and developed by NeoPhotonics include transmitter products, receiver products, and switch products. The company sells its slate of products globally.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-28
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-08
REV

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

NeoPhotonics Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy NeoPhotonics (NPTN) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of NeoPhotonics (NYSE: NPTN) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are NeoPhotonics's (NPTN) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for NeoPhotonics (NPTN) stock?

A

The latest price target for NeoPhotonics (NYSE: NPTN) was reported by Northland Capital Markets on November 8, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting NPTN to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 9 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for NeoPhotonics (NPTN)?

A

The stock price for NeoPhotonics (NYSE: NPTN) is $15.34 last updated Today at 7:46:48 PM.

Q

Does NeoPhotonics (NPTN) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for NeoPhotonics.

Q

When is NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) reporting earnings?

A

NeoPhotonics’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 28, 2022.

Q

Is NeoPhotonics (NPTN) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for NeoPhotonics.

Q

What sector and industry does NeoPhotonics (NPTN) operate in?

A

NeoPhotonics is in the Information Technology sector and Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment industry. They are listed on the NYSE.