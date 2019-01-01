NeoPhotonics Corp develops, manufactures, and sells products that transmit, receive, and switch high speed digital optical signals for communications networks. NeoPhotonics' products are offered under segments High Speed Products and Network Products and Solutions. Traditionally, products from the High Speed Products segment have been used at high data rates for telecom, datacenter, or content provider networks and applications. Alongside these products, the company offers products for lower data rates in addition to passive optical products that do not have a specific data rate. Products manufactured and developed by NeoPhotonics include transmitter products, receiver products, and switch products. The company sells its slate of products globally.