There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Software
NextNav Inc provides GPS service. The company NextNav TerraPoiNT system keeps critical infrastructure resilient with reliable Position, Navigation and Timing services in the absence of GPS.


NextNav Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy NextNav (NNAVW) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of NextNav (NASDAQ: NNAVW) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are NextNav's (NNAVW) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for NextNav.

Q

What is the target price for NextNav (NNAVW) stock?

A

There is no analysis for NextNav

Q

Current Stock Price for NextNav (NNAVW)?

A

The stock price for NextNav (NASDAQ: NNAVW) is $1.41 last updated Today at 6:30:38 PM.

Q

Does NextNav (NNAVW) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for NextNav.

Q

When is NextNav (NASDAQ:NNAVW) reporting earnings?

A

NextNav does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is NextNav (NNAVW) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for NextNav.

Q

What sector and industry does NextNav (NNAVW) operate in?

A

NextNav is in the Information Technology sector and Software industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.