Range
4.35 - 4.75
Vol / Avg.
640.3K/832.4K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
4.5 - 23.53
Mkt Cap
147.5M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
4.43
P/E
2.43
EPS
-0.43
Shares
31.2M
Outstanding
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Leisure Products
Nautilus Inc is a global technology-driven fitness solutions company. It designs home-fitness equipment that it sells under the Bowflex, Schwinn, JRNY and Nautilus brands. The company operates in two segments, Direct, and Retail. The direct business offers products directly to consumers through television advertising, catalogs and its websites. The Retail business offers products through a network of independent retail companies and specialty retailers with stores and websites located in the U.S. and internationally. It also derives a portion of revenue from the licensing of its brands and intellectual property.

Earnings

see more
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-08
REV
Q3 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-0.490-0.430 0.0600
REV153.090M147.258M-5.832M

Nautilus Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Nautilus (NLS) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Nautilus (NYSE: NLS) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Nautilus's (NLS) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Nautilus (NLS) stock?

A

The latest price target for Nautilus (NYSE: NLS) was reported by Craig-Hallum on February 10, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 9.00 expecting NLS to rise to within 12 months (a possible 90.68% upside). 5 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Nautilus (NLS)?

A

The stock price for Nautilus (NYSE: NLS) is $4.72 last updated Today at 7:15:29 PM.

Q

Does Nautilus (NLS) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.10 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on September 10, 2007 to stockholders of record on August 16, 2007.

Q

When is Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) reporting earnings?

A

Nautilus’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 22, 2022.

Q

Is Nautilus (NLS) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Nautilus.

Q

What sector and industry does Nautilus (NLS) operate in?

A

Nautilus is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Leisure Products industry. They are listed on the NYSE.