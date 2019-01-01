Nautilus Inc is a global technology-driven fitness solutions company. It designs home-fitness equipment that it sells under the Bowflex, Schwinn, JRNY and Nautilus brands. The company operates in two segments, Direct, and Retail. The direct business offers products directly to consumers through television advertising, catalogs and its websites. The Retail business offers products through a network of independent retail companies and specialty retailers with stores and websites located in the U.S. and internationally. It also derives a portion of revenue from the licensing of its brands and intellectual property.