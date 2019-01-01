QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/23.9K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
9.51 - 10.29
Mkt Cap
209.5M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0.17
Shares
21.6M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp III is a blank check company.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Northern Genesis Acq Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Northern Genesis Acq (NGC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Northern Genesis Acq (NYSE: NGC) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Northern Genesis Acq's (NGC) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Northern Genesis Acq.

Q

What is the target price for Northern Genesis Acq (NGC) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Northern Genesis Acq

Q

Current Stock Price for Northern Genesis Acq (NGC)?

A

The stock price for Northern Genesis Acq (NYSE: NGC) is $9.72 last updated Thu Feb 17 2022 15:24:23 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Northern Genesis Acq (NGC) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Northern Genesis Acq.

Q

When is Northern Genesis Acq (NYSE:NGC) reporting earnings?

A

Northern Genesis Acq does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Northern Genesis Acq (NGC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Northern Genesis Acq.

Q

What sector and industry does Northern Genesis Acq (NGC) operate in?

A

Northern Genesis Acq is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.