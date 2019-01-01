QQQ
Range
61.28 - 65.4
Vol / Avg.
353.5K/1.1M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
51.52 - 129.7
Mkt Cap
4.3B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
61.17
P/E
-
EPS
-0.96
Shares
66.2M
Outstanding
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Software
New Relic Inc is a provider of software analytics solutions for organizations to collect, store, and analyze massive amounts of software data in real-time. The firm's flagship New Relic Software Analytics Cloud is made up of a suite of products, a Big Data database, and an open platform. Its solutions include diagnostics, reporting and alerting, transaction monitoring, and performance monitoring capabilities. The firm generates revenue from subscription-based arrangements for software offerings, typically for a year. A majority of the firm's revenue is generated in the United States, and the rest from Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; the Asia-Pacific; and other regions.

Earnings

Q4 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-12
REV
Q3 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-0.150-0.180 -0.0300
REV200.490M203.591M3.101M

Analyst Ratings

New Relic Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy New Relic (NEWR) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of New Relic (NYSE: NEWR) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are New Relic's (NEWR) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for New Relic (NEWR) stock?

A

The latest price target for New Relic (NYSE: NEWR) was reported by Morgan Stanley on February 9, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 138.00 expecting NEWR to rise to within 12 months (a possible 110.33% upside). 12 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for New Relic (NEWR)?

A

The stock price for New Relic (NYSE: NEWR) is $65.61 last updated Today at 6:44:12 PM.

Q

Does New Relic (NEWR) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for New Relic.

Q

When is New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) reporting earnings?

A

New Relic’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 12, 2022.

Q

Is New Relic (NEWR) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for New Relic.

Q

What sector and industry does New Relic (NEWR) operate in?

A

New Relic is in the Information Technology sector and Software industry. They are listed on the NYSE.