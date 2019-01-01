QQQ
48North Cannabis Corp is a vertically integrated cannabis company. It is focused on the health and wellness market through cultivation and extraction, as well as the creation of authentic brands for consumer-friendly products. Its products are categorized into Bath, Intimacy, Flower, Pre-roll, topical, vapes, concentrates, and accessories. It has two geographical segments: Canada, which is the key revenue driver; and the United States.

48North Cannabis Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy 48North Cannabis (NCNNF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of 48North Cannabis (OTC: NCNNF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are 48North Cannabis's (NCNNF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for 48North Cannabis.

Q

What is the target price for 48North Cannabis (NCNNF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for 48North Cannabis

Q

Current Stock Price for 48North Cannabis (NCNNF)?

A

The stock price for 48North Cannabis (OTC: NCNNF) is $0.058 last updated Thu Sep 02 2021 16:59:14 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does 48North Cannabis (NCNNF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for 48North Cannabis.

Q

When is 48North Cannabis (OTC:NCNNF) reporting earnings?

A

48North Cannabis does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is 48North Cannabis (NCNNF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for 48North Cannabis.

Q

What sector and industry does 48North Cannabis (NCNNF) operate in?

A

48North Cannabis is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTC.