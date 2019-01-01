|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Blackrock Muni Interm (NYSE: MUI) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Blackrock Muni Interm.
There is no analysis for Blackrock Muni Interm
The stock price for Blackrock Muni Interm (NYSE: MUI) is $13.975 last updated Today at 5:47:47 PM.
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.05 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 1, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 14, 2022.
Blackrock Muni Interm does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Blackrock Muni Interm.
Blackrock Muni Interm is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.