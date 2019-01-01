QQQ
Range
13.79 - 14.02
Vol / Avg.
32.6K/77.9K
Div / Yield
0.65/4.65%
52 Wk
13.53 - 17.4
Mkt Cap
535.2M
Payout Ratio
115.71
Open
13.88
P/E
24.88
Shares
38.3M
Outstanding
Blackrock Muni Interm Duration Fund Inc is a diversified investment fund with an investment objective is to provide common shareholders with high current income exempt from U.S. federal income taxes. The company invests in Transportation, Health, Utilities, Education, Housing, and other sectors.

Blackrock Muni Interm Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Blackrock Muni Interm (MUI) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Blackrock Muni Interm (NYSE: MUI) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Blackrock Muni Interm's (MUI) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Blackrock Muni Interm.

Q

What is the target price for Blackrock Muni Interm (MUI) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Blackrock Muni Interm

Q

Current Stock Price for Blackrock Muni Interm (MUI)?

A

The stock price for Blackrock Muni Interm (NYSE: MUI) is $13.975 last updated Today at 5:47:47 PM.

Q

Does Blackrock Muni Interm (MUI) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.05 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 1, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 14, 2022.

Q

When is Blackrock Muni Interm (NYSE:MUI) reporting earnings?

A

Blackrock Muni Interm does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Blackrock Muni Interm (MUI) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Blackrock Muni Interm.

Q

What sector and industry does Blackrock Muni Interm (MUI) operate in?

A

Blackrock Muni Interm is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.